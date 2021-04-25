Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.01 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

