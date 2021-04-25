Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $762,740.46

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $762,740.46 and $285.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00308610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00026627 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

