Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,203 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.13% of Tempur Sealy International worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,672 shares of company stock worth $10,314,624 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $40.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

