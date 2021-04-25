Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Tennant worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $19,687,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,846 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

