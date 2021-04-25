TENT (TENT) Market Cap Reaches $3.55 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. TENT has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $264,073.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.00405039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00160186 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00236782 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,713,380 coins and its circulating supply is 34,636,288 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.