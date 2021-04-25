TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0933 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $19.15 million and $2.74 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00065272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.76 or 0.00723128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00094575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.25 or 0.07839839 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

