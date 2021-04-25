TERA (TERA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98,370.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $98,370.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00270949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.30 or 0.01038214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.73 or 0.00652470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.84 or 0.99634471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

