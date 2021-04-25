Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

TER stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

