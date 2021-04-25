Terra Hits Market Cap of $6.67 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $17.75 or 0.00034583 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $6.67 billion and $981.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 960,044,980 coins and its circulating supply is 375,809,332 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.