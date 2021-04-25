Terra Price Tops $16.29 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Terra has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $16.29 or 0.00032853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $6.12 billion and approximately $760.34 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 956,247,538 coins and its circulating supply is 375,977,767 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

