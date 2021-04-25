Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $73.71 million and $18.10 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00063914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00690636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.07657796 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

