Terracoin Market Capitalization Reaches $578,765.32 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $578,765.32 and $912.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,678.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $774.39 or 0.01558810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.69 or 0.00494555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058318 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001595 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

