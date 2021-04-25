Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 38.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

