Terry L. Blaker Acquires 15,446 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 0.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker owned 0.41% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,554,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period.

GSY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 393,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,850. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

