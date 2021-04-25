Terry L. Blaker Acquires 22,419 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 436.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.82. 3,512,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,577. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.