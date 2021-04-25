Terry L. Blaker Acquires 3,360 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.26. 1,658,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,231. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

