Terry L. Blaker Acquires 348 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Terry L. Blaker owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $22,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.53 on Friday, hitting $384.92. 229,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.71 and a fifty-two week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

