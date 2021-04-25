Terry L. Blaker Acquires 4,526 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.80 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

