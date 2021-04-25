Terry L. Blaker Acquires 7,060 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,035,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

