Terry L. Blaker Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,220 shares of company stock valued at $941,626. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.62. 6,461,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.