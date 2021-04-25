Terry L. Blaker Buys 2,129 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.0% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.00. 1,089,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average is $235.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

