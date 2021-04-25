Terry L. Blaker Buys 3,792 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,261. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.83. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

