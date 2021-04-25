Terry L. Blaker Buys 5,154 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.02. 1,018,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,520. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

