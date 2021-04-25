Terry L. Blaker Buys 6,644 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

CTSH traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 2,392,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,297. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

