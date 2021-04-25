Terry L. Blaker Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.74. 1,505,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,015. The company has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.52. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $172.57 and a 12 month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

