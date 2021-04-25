Terry L. Blaker Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

INTC traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $59.24. 77,519,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,558,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

