Terry L. Blaker Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Terry L. Blaker’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Terry L. Blaker owned approximately 0.41% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $28,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

