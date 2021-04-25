Terry L. Blaker Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 1,801,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,914. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.