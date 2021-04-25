Terry L. Blaker Has $15.08 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Terry L. Blaker’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. 676,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

