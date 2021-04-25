Terry L. Blaker Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78.

