Terry L. Blaker Has $5.11 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. 4,559,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,813. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

