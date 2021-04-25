Terry L. Blaker Has $6.06 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.