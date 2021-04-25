Terry L. Blaker Has $8.59 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.03. 2,427,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,742. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $235.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

