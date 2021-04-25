Terry L. Blaker Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Terry L. Blaker raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

TROW traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $178.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

