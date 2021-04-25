Terry L. Blaker Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $350,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 38,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.72 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.