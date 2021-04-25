Terry L. Blaker Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,252,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,307,881. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

