Terry L. Blaker Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. 6,763,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,042. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

