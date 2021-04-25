Terry L. Blaker Purchases 10,088 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 24,389,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,155,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

