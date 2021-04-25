Terry L. Blaker Purchases 1,077 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.14. 503,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $250.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

