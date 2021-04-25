Terry L. Blaker Purchases 4,949 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

