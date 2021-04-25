Terry L. Blaker Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Terry L. Blaker’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,345,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $231.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

