Terry L. Blaker Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

