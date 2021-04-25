Terry L. Blaker Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $133.94. 6,708,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

