Terry L. Blaker Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,062,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,222,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

