Terry L. Blaker Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Terry L. Blaker cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.18. 1,384,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $271.91 and a 1 year high of $502.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

