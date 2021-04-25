Terry L. Blaker Sells 10,091 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $255.85. 1,532,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.56 and its 200-day moving average is $245.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

