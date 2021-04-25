Terry L. Blaker Sells 2,237 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Terry L. Blaker owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 100,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.