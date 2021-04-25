Terry L. Blaker Sells 5,274 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,444. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

