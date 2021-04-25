Terry L. Blaker Sells 53,501 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,501 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker owned about 0.27% of First Merchants worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,419 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 202,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

