Terry L. Blaker Sells 560 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX traded up $12.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $627.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $590.71 and a 200 day moving average of $503.29. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Argus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

